Markuson Thanks Supporters

After the City Council voted down a request by veteran’s advocate Dean Markuson to establish a veteran’s service facility at 201 7th Street East, in Hastings, Markuson issued a statement expressing remorse for not having proper planning in place before submitting the request. According to his statement, Yellow Ribbon Outreach Coordinator Michael Windsperger will be asking the City Administrator and the City Council to call a community planning meeting to develop a steering committee of all sectors of the community. Markuson also said, “I no longer have the strength and energy to accomplish this mission and purpose. It’s time for me to think about my family, health, enjoyment, and live my life, as it should be”, and thanked those that supported him through his efforts.