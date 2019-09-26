Marshall Knoll Sentenced

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced that Marshall Anthony Knoll, age 60 of Rosemount, was sentenced on Tuesday to 36 months in prison by Judge Cynthia McCollum in connection with causing a serious injury crash involving four vehicles in Vermillion Township in October of 2017. Knoll pled guilty on October 25, 2018 to one count of first degree driving while impaired, with prior felony convictions. According to a press release issued by Backstrom’s office, Knoll had 17 prior convictions for driving while impaired dating back to 1979 at the time of this incident. Knoll was also ordered to pay restitution. A summary of the criminal complaint stated that around 7 PM on October 20, 2017, law enforcement responded to a four vehicle crash that occurred in Vermillion Township near the intersection of Highway 52 and 210 Street East. The driver of the truck, later identified as Knoll, failed to stop and rear-ended a vehicle driving at approximately 50 miles per hour. Two victims sustained substantial injuries as a result of the collision into the vehicle including multiple bone fractures, internal bleeding and cervical spine injuries. The result of the analysis by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension revealed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in Knoll?s blood.
(Marshall Knoll. Photo Source: Dakota County)