Meat Recall Issued

Hy-Vee has issued a recall on more than 6,200 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and chicken products due to misbranding and for containing undeclared milk, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday. The products were produced Sept. 7-8 and shipped to retail locations in eight states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to a news release. The recalled products have establishment number EST. 51558 or P-51558 inside the USDA mark of inspection. The misbranding was discovered by Food Safety and Inspection Service activities. No adverse reactions have been reported in connection to the recalled products, but FSIS urges consumers to throw away the recalled products or return them to the place of purchase. Questions can be directed to Hy-Vee Customer Care Representatives at 800-722-4098.