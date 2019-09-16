CenterPoint Energy has issued a reminder that Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule will go into effect for the season on October 15th. According to a CenterPoint Energy press release, he Minnesota Cold Weather Rule protects residential customers having difficulty paying their gas bill from having gas service disconnected from October 15 through April 15. If you receive a disconnection notice, you must act immediately. The State of Minnesota set up the Cold Weather Rule to help customers who cannot pay their gas bill in full. It does not completely stop winter disconnections but provides customers extra protection during winter. In order to avoid disconnection or to have service reconnected, you must either pay your bill in full or call your utility provider and enter into a Payment Plan. You must keep the Payment Plan during the Cold Weather Rule months in order to continue to receive protection from disconnection. For complete details, contact your utility provider.
MN Cold Weather Rule To Start
