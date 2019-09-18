Notice Of Filing Sent In Driving School Lawsuit

Hastings area students who were enrolled for driving classes at Rivertown Driving School have been provided with a Notice of Filing in a lawsuit involving Rivertown Driving School. According to the filing paperwork, the Hartford Fire Insurance Company is the plaintiff in the suit, and 305 students are named as defendants. The findings of fact indicate that the students are entitled to make a claim against Hartford Insurance to recover tuition fees against Hartford Insurance because of the closure of the school. The court has named Lighthouse Management Group as the receiver to settle claims from the students. The Notice of Filing also states that the deadline to file a claim is 5 PM, on September 30th. Dakota County will then hold a hearing at 9 AM, on October 11th, to consider the claims.