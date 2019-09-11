O’Keefe Elected President Of HPAAC

The Hastings Prescott Area Arts Council (HPAAC ) has announced that Dick Graham will step down as president of the organization, and will be succeeded by Kathy O’Keefe. At their board meeting held in September, HPAAC members elected Kathy to lead the 11-year-old organization, and she will be joined by Scott Northard as Treasurer and Casey Hastings Johnson as Secretary. HPAAC board members also include Bryce LeBrun, Linda Bindman, Pam Pontzer, Mike Harriage, David Warg, Michelle DelCastillo, Zach Simones, Bill Spinelli, Bronwyn Skov and Christi Johnson. HPAAC was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from the Saint Paul Foundation to initiate collaboration between local government, area organizations and interested businesses to increase the presence and vitality of the arts and culture in the Hastings community. Dick Graham, who led HPAAC since its beginning and Debbie Saunders have both finished their terms on the HPAAC board and will now work on this new arts and culture initiative.
(O’Keefe and Graham. Submitted Photo)