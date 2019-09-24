OSEL Blood Drive Results Posted

The recent blood drive that was held at Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on September 16th and 17th resulted in a collection of 148 units of blood for the Red Cross. According to an email sent out by blood drive coordinator Gail Carstensen, organizers of the drive wish to thank local organizations for their sponsorship of the drive, particularly, the Auxiliaries of the Eagles and the Legion, and Green Mill. The next scheduled drive at OSEL is set for November 18th, and 19th. Appointments can be made by calling 651-248-1173, or online, at RedCrossBlood.org.