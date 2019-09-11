Planning Commission Votes Down Vet Center

The Hastings Planning Commission deliberated a request from Dean and Shirley Markuson for a Type II Home Occupation Permit, and the operation of a Veterans Service Facility at 201 East 7th Street, during a Commission meeting held Monday night. According to the meeting recap, Community Development Director John Hinzman provided a summary of the application request. A public hearing opened with several area residents speaking in opposition to the request, citing concerns of operation of the Community Center, including service of liquor, hours of operation, parking, potential service to the homeless, and negative impact to the neighborhood. After the public hearing and discussion among the Commission members, the Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend denial of the application. The City Council is scheduled to review the request at the September 16, 2019 meeting.