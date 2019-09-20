Prescott And WisDOT Plan For Wall Repair

The Prescott Public Works Committee will meet on September 25th to deliberate a proposed agreement between Prescott and WI DOT to make repairs to a 36-inch stormwater outflow pipe along Highway 10 in the area of Lake Street, where a retaining wall and drainage channel have been eroding. The proposed maintenance will make repairs to the retaining wall, drainage channel, and impacted storm sewer section. The Maintenance Agreement states that Prescott will be responsible for maintenance of the entire drainage system along Highway 10 in Prescott. The Public Works Committee will review the agreement and the scope of the project to make a recommendation to the Common Council for action at a future meeting of the Prescott City Council.