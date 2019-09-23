Prescott Council Meets Monday, Sept. 23

The Prescott City Council meets for regular business on Monday, September 23rd, at 6:30. After the roll call, call to order, and Pledge of Allegiance, the council will vote on the consent agenda. Reports from committees include the 2019 Police Budget, with a request to reallocate funds within the budget, a State and Municipal agreement for a portion of Highway 10, a request to purchase a submersible mixer for the wastewater treatment plant, operator’s licenses, and a roadside vendor request from Twisted Oak. The Council will consider a request to set an initial budget meeting for Wednesday, October 16th. The council will then go into a closed session to consider a proposed redevelopment and project in TIF #5. When the closed session is complete, the council will return to open session to adjourn.