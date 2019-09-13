Prescott Pearl Street Project Deliberated

At the Prescott City Council meeting on Monday, Seth Hudson of Cedar Corp, gave an overview of the projected renovation of Pearl Street, scheduled for 2020.
Hudson also discussed expected cost.
With the actual design of the project still waiting to get started, the City Council approved the design and construction engineering fee for the project. Residents along Pearl Street in the construction area will be kept informed of progress on the design, as lift pumps will be needed for some of the homes. The project proposes to start in May of 2020.