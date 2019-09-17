Raider, Cardinal Players Speak On 2019

Since we are nearing the halfway point of the 2019 High School Football Season, KDWA Sports was able to catch up with Players from both the Hastings Raiders, and Prescott Cardinals, as each team prepares for huge Friday night road games. The Raiders will be LIVE on KDWA at Tartan, while the Cardinals will play at Somerset in a game we will have replayed on this weekend’s Prescott Sports Saturday! Hear from Hastings QB Dylan Wagner and CB Will Johnson, plus OL-DL Austin Fox and LB Tom Kusch from the Cardinals!