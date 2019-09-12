Rep. Craig Receives Awards

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has received the National Farmers Union Golden Triangle Award for her work to support Minnesota’s family farmers, and the Growth Energy’s 2019 Fueling Growth Award. The awards, which were presented by the Minnesota Farmers Union, and Growth Energy, are given to members of Congress who have dedicated their time in Congress to supporting family farmers, and the biofuels industry. According to press release issued by Craig’s office, Rep. Craig is a member of the House Agriculture Committee, where she has made amplifying the voices of Greater Minnesota a top priority. In addition to bringing Minnesota farmers to testify before Congress, Rep. Craig has also pushed for smart trade policies that prioritize Minnesota farmers, introduced a bipartisan bill to give farmers more flexibility in foraging cover crops on prevent plant ground, and launched a Farmer Advisory Council to bring rural voices to Washington.