Seeley Graduates Air Force Basic Training

The U. S. Air Force has announced the graduation of U.S. Air Force Airman Daniel P. Seeley from basic training at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, San Antonio, TX. Seeley, a 2019 graduate of Farmington High School, completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills, and earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Seeley is the son of Elizabeth Seeley, of Farmington.
(Photo: Daniel Seeley. Courtesy USAF)