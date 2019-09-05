Senator Bigham Named For Distinction

The League of Minnesota Cities has recognized 34 state lawmakers, including Senator Karla Bigham, as 2019 Legislators of Distinction. Chosen legislators are honored for specific actions that aided efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s legislative session. Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the League’s Board of Directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban, and suburban residents across Minnesota. According to a press release issued by the League of Minnesota Cities, Senator Bigham consistently raised the importance of preserving local control during legislative discussion and debate. She also regularly checked in with the League to understand city concerns and perspectives on issues. Award winners received a letter of appreciation and a certificate. A copy of the acknowledgement letter was also sent to the mayor of each city in the legislator’s district.