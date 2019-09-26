Teachers Reach Contract Agreement

The Hastings School Board and Teacher’s Union have agreed on a union contract for teachers and principals at a recent meeting of the school board. The contracts include changes to benefits and pay for teachers and principals. The teacher contract also details the formation of a new committee designed to address student behavior in the district. The teacher’s contract includes 2% and 1.95% increases in teachers’ salary steps, according to Superintendent Tim Collins. For principals, the new contract details a $7-a-day increase in its first year and a 1.75% increase in the second year. The teacher contract also formed a “behavior support committee” that meets at least four times in the year to address the state of behavior in the district. The committee will consist of the members of district administration, teacher representatives and others.