This Old Horse Wins ASPCA Award

This Old Horse has won a divisional First Prize in the ASPCA’s Help a Horse Home contest for the second year in a row. According to a post on social media, the Help a Horse Home contest is a national program with over 170 rescue operations participating to promote horse welfare and adoption efforts. This Old Horse expressed concern, as their operation is primarily sanctuary-based, and would be at a disadvantage to operations that focus on rehoming horses. This Old Horse thanked the community for its involvement in the process. According to the ASPCA website, This Old Horse will receive $20,000 for taking first prize in Division C. The second place winner was Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue, of Afton, VA. More than 170 equine rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries, in 41 states, competed to win a portion of the $150,000 in grant funding and other prizes.