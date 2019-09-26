Waits Runs For Seat 54B

On Tuesday, Hastings School Board Member Kelsey Waits announced that she is running for State Representative in House District 54B. Waits is a current Hastings School Board member. Along with her School Board committee roles, Waits also serves on the Dakota County Extension Committee, the Thrive Hastings steering committee, and she volunteers with Friends of the Pleasant Hill Library. Kelsey is a graduate student at the University of Minnesota?s Humphrey School of Public Affairs and will be graduating in December 2019. According to a press release issued by Waits’ campaign, she is running to represent the district because communities deserve a representative who will be a bold leader. Waits stated that this means adequately funding our schools, ensuring our communities have clean water and affordable health care, and supporting small businesses. Waits will host a formal campaign kick-off at Spiral Brewery in Hastings on Tuesday, October 1, at 6 PM. She will also be holding a set of community conversations throughout the district. For more information visit KelseyWaits.com.
(Kelsey Waits: Photo: Kelsy Waits Campaign)