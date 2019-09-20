Wang Pleads Guilty To Charges

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced that 40-year-old Xueyan Wang, of Inver Grove Heights, pled guilty on Tuesday to two counts of prostitution in the second degree, in connection to her role in promoting prostitution at the business she owned which was identified as Herb Spa, a massage parlor in Inver Grove Heights. In March of 2019, officers of the Inver Grove Heights Police Department began an investigation into Herb Spa after it was determined that acts of prostitution may be occurring therein. During the course of the investigation, officers had contact with multiple men after they were seen leaving the spa. These men did admit to receiving sexual services from different women at the massage parlor. The investigation also revealed that Wang made multiple runs to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport; and paid airfare for women to fly here from San Francisco and Chicago. Judge Ann Offermann ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set the sentencing for Thursday, November 7th, at 2:30 p.m. in Hastings. Wang is currently being held without bail.