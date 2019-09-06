WCSO Investigates School Threat In Baytown Township

Late Thursday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a threat towards the St. Croix Preparatory Academy, in Baytown Township. According to a press release issued by the WCSO, at approximately 4pm, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to St. Croix Preparatory Academy on a report of a suspicious person in a field outside the school. Staff inside the school activated a lock-down procedure in coordination with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety of the students. No one matching the description was located during an extensive search of the school property and surrounding area. This incident extended the school day until it was determined the described person was not on or near the school premises. The Sheriff’s Office has also determined that the threat currently being investigated and the suspicious person call are not related. The Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this case, but is confident there is no current danger to any students. In the coming days, an increased law enforcement presence will be at the school. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and St. Croix Preparatory Academy take threats of school safety seriously and are working in partnership to provide a safe learning environment.