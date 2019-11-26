AAUW Offers Conference Scholarship

The American Association of University Women Hastings branch is accepting applications for a conference scholarship. The scholarship provides an opportunity for a Hastings area sophomore or junior female college student to attend the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders, where she will build community and sharpen her leadership skills. The conference will be held May 27-30, 2020, at the University of Maryland in College Park. The scholarship recipient will receive $1,000 to fund the conference and workshops, pay for room and board, and travel expenses. The recipient will experience educational workshops, learn and practice networking skills, explore a future with graduate school and career fairs, sightsee in Washington, D.C., hear from speakers at the Women of Distinction ceremony, and become part of the AAUW community. The deadline for completed applications is Jan. 13, 2020. To obtain an application form, email Gail at AAUWHastings-Branch@gmail.com. For more information, visit hastings-mn.aauw.net or nccwsl.org.