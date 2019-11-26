CGPD To Use Body Worn Cameras

The City of Cottage Grove is moving forward with the process of equipping officers with body worn cameras. The city will purchase 42 VISTA body-worn cameras, which are GPS and Wi-Fi enabled and can provide up to 12 hours of high-definition recording, at a cost of $21,945. According to an article on the Rivertowns Media website, the portable devices are part of a $228,000 overhaul of the city’s public safety camera system. Vendor WatchGuard Video will also install 10 new cameras and microphones in six police interview rooms and replace the nearly decade-old squad car cameras with 21 new systems that can be synced up to the body cameras. The cameras are scheduled to be in place and operational by the end of March of 2020.