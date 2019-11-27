Change To ATV Ordinance Considered

A recent meeting of the Hastings Public Safety Advisory Committee included discussion of the current ordinance regulating side-by-side ATVs on city streets. According to the meeting minutes, the Committee was requested to review the ordinance by the City Council, due to a request by a resident to amend the ordinance to include use by the general public, instead of limiting use to those with disabilities. City Attorney Dan Fluegel reviewed the history of the ordinance, and Police Chief Bryan Schafer indicated his department would contact other local jurisdictions and the League of MN Cities for additional information on how the issue is handled in other communities. The Committee will revisit the issue in January.