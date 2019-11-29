Church Receives Scholarship

The MN Farm Bureau has announced that Laura Church of Hastings received a $1,000 Al Christopherson Scholarship from the Minnesota Farm Bureau (MFB) Foundation during the Minnesota Farm Bureau’s 101st Annual Meeting. Church is the daughter of Russ and Ann Church. She is a junior at the University of Minnesota, majoring in agricultural communication/marketing and animal science. Upon receiving the scholarship, Church stated “I am extremely grateful for receiving this scholarship as it will aid in my educational expenses. The work that the Minnesota Farm Bureau does to advocate for agriculture and support today?s youth does not go unnoticed.” These scholarships are made possible due to the generosity of many individuals and organizations. The qualifications and goals of this year’s recipients are exemplary and indicate a bright future for agriculture. Recognition was given during the Saturday luncheon awards banquet on November 23 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington.