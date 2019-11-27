Ford Training Programs Available At HHS

With the need for technicians on the rise, the Ford Motor Company has initiated a training program Ford uses for new employees for students at Hastings High School. According to a report on the Rivertowns Media website, students can earn certificates for up to 40 courses, giving them an edge in the job application process. While the courses would provide relevant training for any dealership, Ford is offering increased pay based on the certificates, said Joe Linder, general manager at Hastings Automotive. Hastings High School is one of about 20 participating schools in the upper Midwest. Ford launched the program nationwide in 2018, and Hastings High School is starting its first full school year with the courses. At Hastings, course offerings fluctuate each year, but the school currently has three semester-long small-engine classes, and one year-round auto class.