ISD 200 Introduces Interim Supernintendent

Following up on ISD 200 School Board Chairman Scott Gergen’s announcement of Dr. Jeff Pesta’s hiring as interim superintendent of the school district, a press release issued by the district states that Dr. Pesta holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Business Administration from Mankato State University, a Masters in Science Education from the University of Minnesota, Dr. Pesta received his Administrative Certificate from Minnesota State University, Mankato and his Doctorate from the University of St. Thomas. Dr. Pesta’s administrative experience includes serving as an Associate Principal for the White Bear Lake School District, a Middle School Principal for Northfield Public Schools and most recently has been the Superintendent of Schools for Keyon-Wanamingo Public Schools. Dr. Pesta will begin officially on January 2nd, 2020 but will begin working closely with Superintendent Collins over the next several weeks to provide a smooth transition for the students and staff of Hastings Public Schools.