Merchant Bank 10 Days Of Giving

Merchants Bank in Hastings will once again partner with Hastings Family Service and area schools to help those in need during the 10 Days of Giving food drive, Dec. 1-10. It is the campaign’s 10th anniversary. Last year 2,146 pounds of food and $10,778 in monetary donations were collected from students and community members to help Hastings Family Service. Much of the food is collected during the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visit to Hastings, scheduled this year for 8:45 PM Dec. 9 at the Canadian Pacific Depot, 500 E. Second St. Area residents are encouraged to drop off monetary donations and nonperishable food items for the 10 Days of Giving at Merchants Bank in Hastings, 1525 Vermillion St. Checks can be made payable to the “10 Days of Giving.”