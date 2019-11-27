Prescott ElementaryDonates To Food Pantry

For the past few weeks, students of Prescott Elementary School have been participating in a Spare Change Challenge, and staff have been participating in a Staff Penny War to provide a monetary donation to the Prescott Food Pantry. On Monday, through their combined efforts, staff and students of Prescott Elementary School presented a check to the Prescott Food Pantry for over $1,453. According to a press release issued by the school, the effort was used to help students understand and show gratitude for the good that the Prescott Food Pantry provides for the Community of Prescott.
(Photo courtesy of Prescott School District)