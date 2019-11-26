Prescott Historical Photos Online

The City of Prescott has posted a link on the City website to a Google Pictures file that contains several dozen historical photographs of Prescott, and its people. In addition to aerial photos of the town, the site contains photos of postcards, notes, and everyday life of the town as it grew and developed. Photos of other historical memorabilia include coupon books for the old toll bridge, commencement programs, and newspaper clippings of significant local events. The link to the photo page is posted on the front page of PrescottWI.org.