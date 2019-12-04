2019 Barge Season Closed

The 2019 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District navigation season has come to an end. The last tow of the season departed St. Paul on Thursday, Nov. 28. According to an Army Corps of Engineers Press Release, the departure of the Motor Vessel Kelly Rae Erickson bookmarks a challenging navigation season that started April 24. There were more than 12,000 commercial vessels and 77 million tons of commodities shipped this season. The shorter navigation season resulted in approximately a 30 percent drop in tonnage compared to the 2018 navigation season and about 25 percent drop from the 10-year average.