2019 River Shipping Season Complete

The St. Paul District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received two prestigious awards at the 2019 Society of American Military Engineers, or SAME, Small Business Conference in Dallas on November 21st. According to a press release, the St. Paul District received SAME’s “Top Small Disadvantaged Business” award for awarding over 46 percent of all its contracts to disadvantaged businesses. It also received the “District that Supported Small Businesses” award for awarding more than 50 percent of all its contracts to small businesses. The SAME Small Business Awards is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of small businesses, individuals who work as advocates for furthering small business interests, and large businesses that work to strengthen and support small business. Through market research efforts conducted by contracting and project management, the St. Paul District has exceeded small business contract awarding goals since 1999. In Fiscal Year 2019, the St. Paul District spent $66 million of its $144 million budget on small business contracts.