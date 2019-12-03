Bigham Makes Announcement

On Monday, Senator Karla Bigham released an announcement regarding her position as State Senator.
Among her accomplishments during her first term, Bigham has worked to pass additional funding for city and county services while providing direct property tax relief. Bigham also cited her support for the middle-class tax cut and direct tax relief for seniors receiving Social Security benefits as significant accomplishments this past legislative session. She stated that she is not done.
Bigham, a DFLer, was elected to the Minnesota Senate in a special election in February 2018.