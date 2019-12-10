Bill To Eliminate 3.2 Beer Restriction

After two major brewing companies announced they will no longer produce the lower-strength beer that can be sold in Minnesota grocery and convenience stores, Senator Karin Housley is renewing her call to modernize the state’s liquor laws. Senator Housley is calling on the legislature to act on a bill she introduced during the 2019 session, that would allow grocery and convenience stores to sell off-sale beer and wine. In separate letters to industry representatives, executives from Heineken USA and Constellation Brands cited Minnesota’s position as the sole remaining state to limit alcohol sales at grocery and convenience stores to 3.2 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) beer as the primary reason for their decisions to end its production.