Brake Talks Creighton, 2K, Big Week

Hastings High School Senior Mallory Brake has had a tremendous Hastings High School Varsity Sports Career, dating back to her first season on the Varsity Basketball Team as a seventh grader, a rare occurance at any school, and now finds herself committed to a Division One School, and five games in to her Senior Season. Brake joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner to talk about the ride through the recruiting process, her family’s support, hitting 2000 career points, and looks forward to this week’s games with Section Rivals Eagan and Burnsville!