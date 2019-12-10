County 3rd Graders Attend Zoo STEM Program

More than 1,800 third-grade students from 19 elementary schools in School District 196 are learning to think like scientists and wildlife conservationists by participating in the Zoo Safari program at the Minnesota Zoo. Made possible by a partnership with Flint Hills Resources that began in 1989, this field trip is free for all third-grade students and is the first visit to the Minnesota Zoo for many of them. The goal of these field trips is to spark students’ interest in science and promote academic achievement. Learning outside the classroom engages kids in new and creative ways and fulfills curriculum requirements. During Zoo Safari field trips, zoo naturalists bring STEM concepts to life as students learn about habitat design, animal behavior and environmental impacts. Studies show that hands-on STEM learning can help develop children’s problem-solving skills and understanding of the natural world.
(Students at Zoo Safari. Photo Courtesy, Flint Hills Resources)