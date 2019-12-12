«

Craig Takes On Drug Prices

December 12, 2019

House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Co-Chair Debbie Dingell, along with Representatives Haley Stevens and Angie Craig held a press conference on Wednesday ahead of a Thursday vote in the U.S House of Representatives to pass the landmark Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drugs Costs Now Act. Representative Craig commented on her familiarity with the issue.

She also stated that the negotiated prices would assist those not on Medicare.

All three representatives expect quick passage in the House.

