Fire crews from Hastings, Rosemount, Farmington, Apple Valley, and Inver Grove Heights recently responded to a fire at the Coates Corner gas station and convenience store on Highway 52, in Coates. According to local media reports, the fire was a three-alarm emergency due to the need of fire crews to bring water by tanker to fight the blaze, which was reported at 10:30 PM, on December 21st. Crews were on the scene for several hours battling the blaze, which remains under investigation.
Crews Battle Fire In Coates
