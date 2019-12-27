«

Crews Battle Fire In Coates

December 27, 2019

Fire crews from Hastings, Rosemount, Farmington, Apple Valley, and Inver Grove Heights recently responded to a fire at the Coates Corner gas station and convenience store on Highway 52, in Coates. According to local media reports, the fire was a three-alarm emergency due to the need of fire crews to bring water by tanker to fight the blaze, which was reported at 10:30 PM, on December 21st. Crews were on the scene for several hours battling the blaze, which remains under investigation.

