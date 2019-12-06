Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced that Joseph Paul Czeck, age 34 of Hastings, pled guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on July 9, 2018, which took the lives of 67-year-old Karen Christiansen and 32-year-old Jena Christiansen, both of Shoreview. According to the criminal complaint, an 1,100-pound boulder fell off the back of the commercial truck Czeck was driving and struck the vehicle driven by Karen Christiansen. Czeck continued to drive away and did not return to the scene of the crash. Backstrom thanked the Rosemount Police Department for their thorough investigation of this crash. Backstrom also extended his appreciation to the Inver Grove Heights Police and Fire Departments, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance. Judge Arlene Perkkio ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set the sentencing date for January 17th, at 1:30 PM, in Hastings.
Czeck Pleads Guilty
