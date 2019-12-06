DCHS Reaches Fundraising Goal

The Dakota County Historical Society has reported that a $7,000 fundraising goal for the Lawshe fund currently stands at more than $7,500 raised in just a few weeks. According to a DCHS press release, donations were received from people representing 7 different states, more than 25 cities, including 11 different cities represented from Dakota County alone. The fund had three matches offered by the Friends of the Sibley Historic Site, Steve Cook & Michele Fallon, and Robert and Michelle Damon. DCHS Executive Director Matt Carter stated that the goal is continue to raise funds and shatter this total, setting up for an even higher goal for 2020.