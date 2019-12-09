Downtown Ladies Night Winds Up Year

Several business in Downtown Hastings are sponsoring the last Ladies night of the year on Thursday, December 19th, from 5-8 pm. Each store participating will have a Ladies night sticker in their window. When you purchase from one of these stores, save your receipt and at the end of the night take your receipts to Level Up Games at 120 Second Street, to participate in a game to win gift cards from the local businesses. The more receipts you have, the more chances you get to win a prize. In addition, many of the restaurants and businesses will have sales, promotions and fun events to participate in. Your local businesses have been working hard all year to sponsor events for the local community, so show your support by coming out to finish (or start) your Christmas shopping, have dinner and some fun on December 19.