Fairy Wonderland Park Plans Move Ahead

At a meeting on December 9th, the Prescott Parks and Public Property committee reviewed a memorandum of understanding between the City of Prescott and Healing Play, Inc., regarding Fairy Wonderland Park. According to the agreement, regular maintenance, such as mowing, would be the city’s responsibility, and maintenance of the play structures would be handled by the Healing Play group. The Committee deliberated on clear expectations for who takes care of what in the park, and the City should start looking for grants for restroom installation. The Committee determined that events would need to provide the city a certificate of insurance. The City Attorney will review the agreement and it will be brought back to the committee. The anticipated opening of the park is Spring of 2021.