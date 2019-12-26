Hastings “Y” Distributes Food

The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities, a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, is partnering with The Sheridan Story and John W. Mooty Foundation to provide free, nourishing food to families in the community to ensure youth have food during the winter break. Free food is available during the YMCA Hastings’s open hours December 21st, through January 5th, for anyone, community members, members, participants, or employees, with no questions asked. Membership to the “Y” is not required. People may pick up more than one bag of food. Each bag has 1 meal that can be prepared. The food will be available as long as supplies last.