HHS Ranks Among Best In State

Academic ranking website Niche has published its list of the best high schools in MN for 2020. According to the list, Hastings High School was ranked at 47 in the top 50. Other area schools included on the list were Math & Science Academy in Woodbury, Eastview Senior High School in Rosemount, and Rosemount Senior High School. The 2020 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users. The complete list is available by the link availablehere.