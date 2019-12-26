HKS Efforts Expand

The United Way of Hastings (UWH), in conjunction with ISD 200 and Communities In Schools Twin Cities, announces a new collaboration to benefit Hastings students. The partnership involves strengthening existing webs of support for students and helping them succeed with enhanced connections to community resources. The partnership is an extension of the UWH’s Helping Kids Succeed initiative, which emphasizes the importance of strong, healthy relationships as the key building block for student success. Through a school-based coordinator, CISTC will bring community resources into schools to empower success for all students. Their focus is on removing barriers, keeping kids in school, and on the path to graduation. CISTC leverages data-based evidence, relationships, and local resources to drive results. A community open house will be held in January 2020 to build awareness about the partnership and answer questions. For more information, contact UWH Executive Director, Mari Mellick, at 651-438-3337 or mari@unitedwayofhastings.org.