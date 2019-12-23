«

Holiday Tournament Brackets

December 23, 2019

There will be plenty of Holiday Tournament Fun happening across the Tri-County Area, especially in Basketball and Hockey, and KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the tournament brackets, for all of the action, opening up on Thursday the 26th!

