The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stop in Hastings last night was a BIG success, in spite of the cold weather. $4,500 was presented to Hastings Family Service by CP Rail in support of HFS efforts in the community. Tune in for the story on Wednesday, only on KDWA.
Holiday Train Brings Support
