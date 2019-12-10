«

Holiday Train Brings Support

December 10, 2019

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stop in Hastings last night was a BIG success, in spite of the cold weather. $4,500 was presented to Hastings Family Service by CP Rail in support of HFS efforts in the community. Tune in for the story on Wednesday, only on KDWA.
   

