HPD Acquires Command Vehicle

The Hastings Police Department recently acquired a mobile command vehicle from the Minneapolis Fire Department. According to the City Newsletter, the vehicle has the space and necessary equipment to house an emergency response team during a crisis situation, or any type of disaster. The City purchased the used vehicle at what was termed “minimal cost” from Minneapolis, and the vehicle has been outfitted with the Hastings Police Department colors and logos. It is anticipated that the vehicle will be used at large-scale events, such as Rivertown Days, Gobble Gait, and the Rotary Concert to provide any needed on-site emergency or public safety response.
(Photo Source: Extra Alarm Association of the Twin Cities)