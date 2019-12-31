HPD Hires New Officer

The Hastings Police Department has announced the hiring of Officer Ryan Haedt, the 3rd officer to be acquired through the department’s latest hiring efforts. Ryan is a Savage, MN native, and graduated from Prior Lake-Savage High School in 2015. He completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement at the University of Minnesota Mankato in 2019. Haedt worked as a community service officer in Mankato, a jailer in Blue Earth County, and most recently did contracted animal control work for the City of Burnsville. This was an added position to the HPD by Council through the 2020 budget. Haedt starts on January 6th.