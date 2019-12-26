Keach Named Rosemount Employee Of Year

Accountant Tracy Keach has been named the City of Rosemount’s 2019 Employee of the Year. In a nomination of Keach for the award, Rosemount Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom wrote that “Tracy impressed with an unwavering work ethic, the consistent drive to help others, and her willingness to go above and beyond her normal job duties.” Chief Dahlstrom was one of three City employees to nominate Keach for the honor. In her role as Accountant, Keach monitors City assets and insurance coverage, special assessments, and other various accounting processes. She also provides support to the work of the director and accounting supervisor who lead the Rosemount Finance Department. According to a press release issued by the City, The City’s management team, led by City Administrator Logan Martin, selected Keach for the top honor. “Tracy has had a major impact on our operations in just a short time with the City,” Martin said, adding, “Her efforts towards modernizing some of our processes have saved significant amounts of time and effort across our entire staff, and we are so grateful to have her on our team.” She is the 17th recipient of the annual award, created by the City to honor employees who provide excellent customer service, achieve savings and efficiency in government, and serve as models of safe work habits. Names of award winners are engraved on a plaque displayed in the upper lobby of Rosemount City Hall.
(Tracy Keach and Administrator Logan Martin. Photo courtesy City of Rosemount)