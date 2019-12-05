King’s Toy Drive Recap

King’s Burgers in Miesville held their annual Toy Drive on Tuesday. Chris Koop of Hastings Family Service reports from the event.
Even Santa provided an update.
HFS is still available for donations. Visit HastingsFamilyService.org for more details.
